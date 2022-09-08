After living with his parents for many years, a man has moved into his own apartment, a 1 room that looks neatly arranged

The man shared photos of the apartment on Twitter, stirring the emotions of netizens who congratulated him on the feat

A particular man advised him to look for a hardworking girl and get married to her so that they can start building a life together

A Twitter user identified as @iphonepapi has finally moved out of his parent's house after many years of living there.

The young man shared a new apartment he rented by himself and proudly showed off the interiors of the room.

The young man is finally out of his parents' nest. Photo credit: Twitter/@iPhone_Papi.

According to him, he was jobless for many years before now, but he finally found the courage to leave his parents' house.

The room shows just a bed and a bag, meaning that he is just about to start life.

See the full tweet below:

Social media reactions

A Twitter user who commented on the post advised the young man to look for an equally hard-working girl and get married so that both of them can work together and build their lives.

The suggestion stirred many reactions, with some saying the idea is bad.

@bigb_maseka said:

"Now find a supportive woman whom you'll start from the beginning with her. If she can stand with you through thick and thin."

@Kingmadeof

"I didn't even start my life this way. I got a room self-contain apartment with no bed, or anything just the window blind. I have to lay this bedspread on the floor and sleep. It was so crazy but thank God for today."

@nnabuikekings said:

"Remind me my first room in Jakarta Indonesia. Exactly like this."

