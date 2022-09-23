A private university in Lusaka received some heat on social media for releasing a statement reminding students of the dress code

The University of Lusaka's Registrar published a notice that banned revealing clothing, political regalia and other items deemed as offensive

Most of the online community is in an uproar following the statement because they feel a university is a place of self-expression and not repression

LUSAKA- The University of Lusaka published a newsletter that banned male and female students from wearing specific items of clothing on Wednesday, 21 September.

The University of Lusaka has been slammed for reminding students of a dress code that bans revealing clothing on and off campus. Image: SDI Productions & Jake Warga

Source: Getty Images

The University's Registrar disseminated a reminder that students were prohibited from wearing torn jeans, tight dresses, shorts and clothes that reveal cleavage.

The private university also banned wearing clothing with derogatory, offensive and obscene messages in either words or pictures.

The newsletter published on Twitter stated that when participating in academic activities on or off campus, including attending classes, students are expected to dress and present themselves appropriately.

According to IOL, the banned clothing includes political regalia and tops that leave skin exposed, such as halter tops and crop tops. The notice also banned tight or short dresses, skirts, and see-through materials like fishnet stockings.

Social media users react to the University of Lusaka's dress code

While some people congratulated the school on enforcing the dress code online, other netizens accused the university of being patronising.

Here are some comments:

@DD_eeyanac commented:

"Turn it into a boarding school for high school students and call it a day."

@LastBeerBendar asked:

"Why you wanna police adults who are paying you?"

@James_Nyondo6 suggested

"Buy uniforms for them.."

@FreeArthurian exclaimed:

"Such nonsense. A university is a place of self-discovery and not more restrictions. Prefects"

@6godMikhey added:

"Stone age."

