A video of a Nigerian kid struggling to sound so much like the British while talking to her teacher has got peeps talking

The smart student held her breath as she tried to talk about the stomach and what should not be eaten

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said people should do away with the culture of sounding like who they are not

A video that has gone viral online showed the moment a Nigerian kid spoke British English while making an explanation in class.

After she was done talking, her teacher commended her. The way she breathlessly went through her words shows she was taught how to speak that way in school.

Many wondered what is the use of speaking like a British. Photo source: TikTok/@chocho007

Nigerian kid spoke British English

While talking, she made hand gestures to show which words were stressed and unstressed.

Many people in the video's comment section simultaneously found it amazing and funny. Some said even those abroad do not try that hard to speak like a foreigner.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

KIM said:

"Even us lot that live in England DONT speak like this."

galore said:

"Me in America using my british accent to sound interesting."

oderaijeomah wondered:

"When will we ever be freeeee?????"

moyssade asked:

"Where are you guys downloading these accents from plssss?"

Somto said:

"Her veins!!! We should really embrace our accents and just speak fluently with it."

ANTHEA said:

"This is why my little cousin who’s never been America has an American accent cause of school."

Forza Speciale said:

"My people will never be free."

Nigerian lady with amazing voiceover skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, Nigeria's leading news website, earlier reported that a short video of a Nigerian lady who does amazing voiceovers drew people's interest on TikTok.

In one of the videos on her page, the lady mimicked the programmed voice inside an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Using a background picture of an ATM, the lady voiced:

"Please enter your secret number. Please wait while your transaction is processing. Please take your cash."

