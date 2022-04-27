A young man named Albert Abdul-Rashid is educating the public on how to treat deaf people even on social media

Albert is usually mocked for writing with grave grammatical errors but it's been explained that it falls in line with the language used by hearing-impaired people

Social media users have been expressing remorse for mistreating the young man in the past due to ignorance

Albert Abdul-Rashid, a young man in Ghana has been constantly mocked on social media because of what many people see as a habit of using English sentence structures wrongly.

One of the most recent incidents of that happened when he made a post about the death of Dr Daniel Heward-Mills, the son of Bishop Dag Heward Mills.

As people started laughing once more, individuals who are well-informed about how people with hearing impairments express themselves, came to educate the public on how 'normal' his use of the English language is.

Social media reactions

Below were some of the rather interesting comments gathered by Briefly News:

Kennedy McDonald Okai said:

"Emmanuel Addo swift observation. After reading it I got to know he 'might' be a hearing impaired guy. As u rightly put it, that's how they construct their sentences. U did well."

Emmanuel Addo indicated:

"Kennedy McDonald, I am a speech and language therapy student and I also took some private lessons in the use of the Ghanaian Sign Language. Some of us are too quick to judge but a little digging could open our eyes to support rather than discourage."

Selina Nana Celine stated:

"Good job done for your attention to details. I didn’t even know they had a different sentence structure (I have added to knowledge today)."

