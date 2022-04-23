A sweet girl got abandoned but her story has a happy ending that has left many in tears of pure happiness

TikTok user @tusaiweyana shared a clip detailing the heartwarming story, expressing their emotions over it

Many people did not understand how someone would dump this princess but were happy she found a loving home

When people see that a child has been abandoned they cannot fathom why a parent would just dump their beautiful blessing. A beautiful princess’ story left many feeling all kinds of warm and fuzzy.

TikTok user @tusaiweyana saved a beautiful princess and shared her touching story. Image: TikTok / @tusaiweyana

Source: UGC

A tiny little girl got dumped by her mother on the streets. A family found her with the police and took her in. The little girl’s feet were not moving and they thought she might be disabled. However, with some love and care, the tiny princess is now standing.

TikTok user @tusaiweyana shared the sweet story, expressing how emotional they got when watching it. It is a real tear-jerker!

“Omg this made me cry looking at how fast they grow ❤️”

Social media peeps shed tears of happiness while watching the moving clip

Seeing this gorgeous girl’s life changed for the better left many feeling all the feels. No child deserves to go through what she went through, but people are glad her story has a happy ending.

Take a look at some of the comments:

