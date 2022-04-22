A lucky lady found her dream man on Tinder and her story left many wondering where theirs is hiding

Showing off her steaming hubby and gorgeous baby, the proud woman became the envy of many single women

Some feel their apps must be broken as they have never caught a luck like this from online dating, shame

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Not all people have found their fairy-tale romance when diving into the waters of online dating, most have jumped into a swap. One lucky lady managed to find her prince charming and now she is living the dream.

TikTok user @zsesay became the envy of many when she showed off her hunky hubby who she found on Tinder. Image: TikTok / @zsesay

Source: UGC

Online dating is how things are done these days, however, it is not always as smooth sailing as some rom-coms make it out to be.

TikTok user @zsesay became the envy of many when she showed off her hunky hubby and white picket fence life on social media. Tinder was kind to the good sis!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jealousy filled some thirsty women after seeing this feels worthy post

While there is no denying that this story is picture-perfect, some couldn’t help but feel a little jealous of this lady’s online dating success. Some felt their apps had to be broken or something, LOL.

Take a look at some of the saucy comments:

@snow White said:

“My tinder is broken ”

@leahmaise said:

“Moral of the story....Get tinder ”

@Cessabadazz said:

“Girlllll I’m definitely on the wrong one congrats btw ”

@Nicole Sininisethu said:

“Can’t be South African tinder coz wow this never happens here.”

Woman turns to social media to find love, reveals location and posts pics of herself, leaving men thirsty

In related news, Briefly News reported that a gorgeous lady named Thandisiwe, tired of waiting for love took matters into her own hand through a post on Twitter. She put up pictures of herself stating that she is open to starting dating.

Thandisiwe revealed that she had one child but some peeps were left confused as the post was similar to one that she published some weeks prior where she claimed she had none.

Twitter was abuzz with men vying for Thandisiwe's attention. Many peeps praised her for her beauty while some men made their intentions known.

Source: Briefly News