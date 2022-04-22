A stunning South African female farmer took to social media to show off some impressive photos of herself

@molemi_farmer showed off how she looks while on duty versus when she knocks off from her cattle farming duties

Scores of Mzansi online users, particularly men, flooded the post with flirty comments expressing their admiration

A beautiful cattle farmer @molemi_farmer took to social media to show off how she looks while on duty versus when she knocks off.

She shared two photos on Twitter. In the first, she is seen dressed in khaki-coloured shorts, a matching shirt as well as black utility boots. In the second image, she is seen dressed in a white, short and form-fitting dress with high heels and a handbag.

She captioned the tweet:

“7 - 5 at the Farm vs AFTER 7-5.”

Scores of SA online users, particularly men, flooded the post with love as well as flirty comments for the young woman.

@Pauleo6859 said:

“I think I need to come and buy some cattle from you more reason for me to see this beautiful lady.”

@the_sadPiano commented:

“God's Creation Modimo wa bopa tlheng.”

@NyoniMbewe reacted:

“Uyashisha gal.”

@RolivhuwaMuhas1 asked:

“What you farming?”

@ReaBotsheleng replied:

“Baby bathong.”

@XavierX71096574 responded:

“Onyathela ngabantwana.”

Female farmer explains how she got into the business

Briefly News got in contact with her and asked her how she got into farming, what her plans are for the future, what she thinks about the country, and if she had any advice for young girls

She revealed that her father's best friend was a farmer and she had followed him everywhere. Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

She believes that there is still a lot of negativity around women in the workplace, especially those that succeed as CEOs and farmers.

