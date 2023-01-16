A lady who had a very rough patch with her love life in 2020 said her ex boyfriend took the shop and hair he gave her

Left with nothing, many of her friends made jest of her as the lady had to avoid social gatherings

Years later, the lady's brother showed up for her as he rented a shop and furnished it to give her things she earlier lost

A Nigerian lady, @bassy317, has in a video narrated how her ex-boyfriend took everything he gave her when they broke up in 2020.

The lady shared a video where she disclosed that the former lover took her shop, phone and even burnt the hair he bought for her. During that period, she became a subject of mockery among friends.

The lady advised girls out there not to depend on their boyfriends. Photo source: TikTok/@bassy317

Big brother comes to lady's rescue

She added that she could not even walk well in public because of the shame. Years later in 2023, the lady's big brother opened a new shop for her and furnished it.

According to the lady, boyfriends should not be ladies' sole means of survival. She congratulated herself on becoming a CEO in the new year.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, her video has gathered close to 2,000 comments with more than 41,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

queencalypso7 said:

"May the pocket of your brother never run dry. No be everything boyfriend go do them go still collect am."

HERYO said:

"No man on this earth can collect whatever he has given me maybe at gun point or he use jazz !!!! I will always say this I go lie against ama asap wo."

WHOCANCAN said:

"We need to hear from your ex-boyfriend too."

Susan Efenudu said:

"May God continue to bless your brother who has wiped your tears, congratulations dear."

YoungCEO said:

"Reason man no suppose do all. These things for person. at least make them just assist. thanks to God. God bless your bro."

Lady cries over lover

