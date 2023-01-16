A kid who does not like her mother calling her father "baby" reacted passionately against it as she pushed the woman's hand away

The girl told her mother in a video that the man is her daddy and not her baby, as the woman fondly called him

Many TikTokkers who watched the video said that the baby would soon take the man away from her mother

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A baby has shown that she is very protective of her father in a TikTok video. The kid fought her mother's hand off her father's.

The baby, who was in a tight hug with her dad, reacted when her mother called the man her baby in a clip shared by @amayamwiti. With a serious voice, she said: "No hi baby".

Many people were wowed by the kid's cute possessiveness. Photo source: TikTok/@amayamwiti

Source: UGC

Kid fights her mother's hands off

When the mother continued, the kid went towards her and tried to pull the woman's hand off, telling her the man is her daddy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While all that was going on, the man could not keep himself from laughing in the video. Her mother also found the kid's seriousness very funny.

Watch the video below:

Video of little girl sparks reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with more than 400,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Patricia Mugenyi said:

"Who do they think they are, coming yesterday and taking over a man I've known all my life?"

user1859878519223 said:

"l like when she said best friend."

Atasaana said:

"Send her to grandma before she takes away your husband."

fifikiema said:

"Aaaaw. She be like 'Excuse me! no sharing business here!'"

QueenGoddess said:

"Ok she stole his heart when she said you're my best friend."

Nadine said:

"No hi baby. No hi baby, she's so sweet."

Mercaaaay said:

"I’ve watched this 10x, too freaking cute."

user1359590096137 said:

"Awwww how sweet. She said it doesn't matter who he was to anyone before I came along. I'm here now & he's all mine."

Father shares video of baby crying for food

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a father shared a video of his toddler with a strong passion for food. The man revealed that the baby started crying despite eating her food and his.

The man wondered where all the food the kid eats has been going, considering the kid's stature. Many found it funny.

The baby who could be seen crying hard at the start of the clip suddenly quietened after the man gave her a snack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng