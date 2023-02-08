A Nigerian lady made a video that highlighted her moments of bravery as she walked two lions as if they were dogs

The lady narrated her experience with the wild animals and how the park's guides prepared her for the task

Many people who watched her video said that they would never try such as anything could go wrong

A Nigerian lady, @beverlyadaeze, has shared a video showing the moment she walked two lions in a park in South Africa.

Making a video about it, the lady narrated how she was surprised when they opened a gate and the lions came out and walked freely.

The lady said that she tried hard to keep her calm. Photo source: @beverlyadaeze

Brave lady and 2 lions

Before walking the wild animals, she added that the park guides gave her and her friends some sticks as a form of safety.

The lady stated that while walking the lions, she tried to be calm when one of them turned its head. She also insisted that the lions be fed before walking them.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1000 comments with over 45,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Chisom Daveed said:

"Even dog I cannot walk."

Mel asked:

"How do people resist the urge to not run?"

Jessica Mabasa said:

"I just know if I was to try this, the lions would get hungry immediately."

Lerato said:

"My village people will not allow me to enjoy this."

Lashesbylo_ said:

"Abeg I’m not doing oooo."

It’s Midé Naike said:

"Your face when the lion turned, was my face when the lion turned."

NATORI said:

"I would simply evaporate."

NikeziweM said:

"When that lions turned its head is when I would have shat myself."

Source: Legit.ng