A brilliant lady named Emmanuella Obike has been adjudged the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) College of Health and Allied Sciences.

The genius earned a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.879 to graduate as the Best Graduating Student from the college for 2023.

Emmanuella Obike's look at the graduation ceremony

Obike delivered the valedictory speech during one of the sessions of the UCC 55TH Congregation, where she stood behind a podium in her stunning graduation gown.

Brilliant lady graduates as UCC's valedictorian of College of Health and Allied Sciences. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC.

Source: UGC

Her accomplishment was highlighted in a Twitter post by the Voice of UCC.

"Emmanuella Obike emerged as the Best Graduating Student from the College of Health and Allied Sciences with a CGPA of 3.879 Valedictorian Obike", the caption read.

The post gained 45 retweets, 3 quotes, 540 likes and several comments from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below the post:

Netizens celebrate Emmanuella Obike

@mr_goldgram said:

Congratulations.

@Last_bab commented:

My Microbiology TA. Congrats.

@Sonkometer reacted:

Congratulations, madam Ella.

@MaeObike replied:

Thank you so much.

@MLS_Tessie shared:

Congratulations.

@Annie80793164 reacted:

Congratulations.

@AndrewLingz posted:

Very impressive.

@Dannymame commented:

You're so smart. Congratulations.

