President Yoweri Museveni defied the international community and approved strict anti-LGBTQ laws in Uganda

One of the laws imposes the death penalty for some gay behaviour, like having intercourse when HIV-positive

South Africans reacted to the harsh legislation in Uganda with mixed opinions, with some saying the country should be sanctioned

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world. Image: Minasse Wondimu Hailu and Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

KAMPALA - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed one of the toughest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world despite threats of sanctions from international donors.

Uganda cracks down on the freedom of the LGBTQ community

According to the DailyMaverick, the controversial watered-down bill includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality," such as sexual relations with a minor, and while HIV positive.

People who promote homosexuality in the East African country will face a 20-year sentence.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The announcement made by Museveni's spokesperson on Monday is a huge setback for civil society groups, the United Nations, and Western governments who begged Museveni not to sign it into effect.

Homosexuality was already prohibited in Uganda, but the stringent legislation further intensifies the limitations of the LGBTQ community, reported SABCNews.

South Africans discuss the Museveni's approval of the anti-LGBTQ law on Facebook

Kaala Junior mentioned:

"The only good thing he has ever done for us Ugandans."

Phil Phiri stated:

"Congratulations to the Ugandan president."

Paul Andrew wrote:

"Cut all European aid to Uganda. No free trade deals with Uganda. No visas for Ugandans to visit Western countries."

Sakaria Gumede posted:

"That is proper because it's only African countries being forced by the West to do things we don't like. You won't see them interfere in China, Russia, Latin America or even Middle East."

Neo Karabo Moloto said:

"Good job sir, but prepare for the worst but still praying for the best because Joe Biden is coming for you. "

Amended Ugandan Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill Retains Harsh Penalties for Homosexual Relationships Despite Global Pressure

In another story, Briefly News reported that Ugandan lawmakers have made slight adjustments to the controversial anti-LBGTQI+ bill but have opted to stick by the harshest penalties.

This comes after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni recommended that Parliament tone down some of the provisions in the bill after widespread condemnations globally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News