Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni says he will not be moved by the outcry against the country's anti-homosexuality laws

Uganda has been threatened with sanctions for implementing some of the harshest laws against homosexual people

Museveni stated that he had multiple consultations with experts to determine whether homosexuality was genetic or not before signing the anti-LGBTQ bill

KAMPALA - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says his country would not be swayed to reverse the country's anti-LGBTQ laws despite international pressures.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda's president, claims that homosexuality is a psychological disorder. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Phil Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Museveni recently signed an anti-homosexuality bill into law that has some of the harshest punishments for homosexuality. The punishments include life in prison and the death penalty if found guilty, reports SABC News.

The Ugandan president met with lawmakers from his party and said:

“The signing is finished, nobody will move us."

Uganda gets international backlash for anti-LGBTQ laws

The international community has threatened Uganda for implementing harsh laws against citizens.

United States of America President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have threatened to cut aid or impose sanctions against the East African country.

The United Nations chief, António Guterres, called on Museveni to respect Uganda's international human rights obligations, especially the obligation not to discriminate against citizens irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity, reports UN News.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni says he inquired about homosexuality before signing anti-homosexuality law

According to SABC News, Museveni told his party's lawmakers that before signing the anti-homosexuality bill, he consulted with experts about homosexuality to determine whether being homosexual was genetic or not.

He said that based on the opinions he gathered, he learnt that homosexuality was not genetic but a psychological disorientation.

“The problem is that, yes, you are disoriented. You have got a problem to yourself. Now, don’t try to recruit others. If you try to recruit people into a disorientation, then we go for you. We punish you,” said Museveni.

EFF protests against Uganda’s anti-LGBTQIA+ bill, Malema calls on President Yoweri Museveni not to sign bill

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday, 4 April, to protest against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill, which has been described as oppressive.

Ugandan members of parliament recently voted to pass the anti-homosexuality bill, which seeks to harshly punish people based on their sexual orientation, according to EWN.

If passed as law, the bill will see Ugandans face harsh sentences, including the death penalty, if found guilty of homosexual offences.

