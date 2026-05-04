RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST— The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on 1 May 2026 that the memory of the miners who died in Marikana in the North West will continue to haunt President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Julius Malema said that Cyril Ramaphosa must pay for the Marikana massacre. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/ X and Oscar Del Pozo/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF spoke in Rustenburg, North West, during the party's Workers' Day rally. He said that the miners who were killed at Marikana were turning in their graves. He added that Ramaphosa's becoming president was an insult to the workers of Marikana.

Julius Malema warns Cyril Ramaphosa

Malema said that Ramaphosa must not think that the matter was forgotten. He warned him that his day was coming, and he must never forget that he called the miners criminals.

The Economic Freedom Fighters posted a video of Malema addressing supporters on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. Malema, who was recently sentenced to five years after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm, said that the blood of the miners who died in Marikana remains because it has been mixed with the soil. Malema said that the miners did not die in vain.

“Their struggle is safeguarded by the EFF, is protected by the EFF. We will continue to fight for the rights of the working class all over South Africa, Africa, and the diaspora,” he said.

He said that as long as the EFF is alive, Marikana will remain alive. He said the day the EFF takes government, the people of Marikana will receive justice. Ramaphosa added that those who died must be honoured by ensuring that the township of Wonderkop becomes an exemplary township.

View the video on X here:

Source: Briefly News