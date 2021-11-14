Mako and Kei Komuro left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Sunday morning on a plane to New York city

The married couple said their goodbyes and showed gratitude to family and friends who supported them through the hard times

They will be staying at an apartment in New York, the city where Mako's husband works in

Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro has relocated to the United States with her commoner husband Kei just weeks after the two tied the knot.

Princess Mako and Kei at Haneda Airport before their departure. Photo: Philip Fong.

Source: Getty Images

The two are following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also relocated to California months after stepping down from their royal duties.

According to CNN, the married couple boarded a flight headed to New York on the morning of Sunday, 14 November, weeks after Mako exited Japan's royal family.

They departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport in a sombre ceremony. Still, it was not before bidding farewell and expressing their gratitude to the imperial family and those who supported their decision.

The couple will reportedly rent an apartment in New York, the same city where Kei is employed as a clerk at a law firm.

Wedding and losing cash payout

This will see Mako and Kei start fresh after being engaged four years ago and tying the knot in October. This also saw the former princess turn down the £1 million (R20.5 million) payment to which she was initially entitled as a departing royal.

