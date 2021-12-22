Two young lovers braved the element and decided to still go ahead with their wedding despite heavy flooding

Though guests could not show up because of how messy the event venue was, the couple wallowed through the water

Many people who reacted to their video online wondered why the lovers still went ahead to hold their wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young couple in Malaysia never allowed anything to come between them and their love. Before the day of the wedding, it rained and there was heavy flooding.

That still did not discourage them. A video shared by @nowthisnews on Instagram showed the couple in white attire walking through a rain-made river to their wedding event.

The couple's marriage held despite the mess caused by rain. Photo source: @nowthisnews

Source: Instagram

They sat calmly

At the venue, despite the fact that the whole place was flooded, a tent and many chairs were arranged for the event. The lovers sat there like everything was alright.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A few family members were present to witness the occasion and celebrate them. Photographers who were there for the event had to roll up their trousers to avoid getting them wet in the water.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

toussuite said:

"Wait. What swam by them?!"

jusdeauxit said:

"Just a croc minding its business."

debraryan1 said:

"Are we just going to pass by and ignore whatever was floating behind them. I’m going to say it was her train."

annybanany said:

"Forced smile. Maybe shoulda rescheduled after all. No guests."

skishredder wondered:

"But no one else showed up?"

Rain can’t stop partygoers from leaving the groove as they dance the night away

In other news about crazy weather, Briefly News previously reported that a large group of groovists did not let Mother Nature get in the way of their plans as they held up their drinks and shook their booties.

@KaizerBeatZ_ shared a 30-second clip of the local partygoers on Twitter and Saffas are loving the fact that they didn't allow anything to stop their party. The popular Twitter user shared a hilarious caption:

"No weather formed against us shall ever prosper!!!"

The video has gained over 35 600 views and the comments are rolling in

Source: Briefly.co.za