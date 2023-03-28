CocaNButter caught the amapiano wave and posted a TikTok video doing the viral Pele Pele dance

The K-pop dance group impressed South Africans with their moves, and people said they slayed the challenge

The comments section of the video was flooded mainly by Mzansi people giving them rave reviews

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CocaNButter took part in an amapiano dance challenge. Image: @cocanbutter_official

Source: TikTok

A Korean dance crew CocaNButter made Mzansi K-pop fans happy with their amapiano dance video. The four girls were dancing to the Pele Pele song by Ch'cco, Focalistic, and Mellow & Sleazy, and they hit the beat impeccably.

Video of Korean dance crew performing Pele Pele amazed Mzansi

The video was posted on their TikTok page @cocanbutter_official and gathered 176 000 views. People kept posting the SA flags in the comments and begged the pop dancers to consider touring Africa. Some netizens were beaming with pride that amapiano was having an impact internationally.

Watch CocaNButter's moves in the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi rates the Korean dancers' routine

@Nomakhosindawo mentioned:

"South Africa let's gather here, amapiano is going places."

@<3 added:

"Hai guys. We spoke about the flags in the meeting. They don't need our approval."

@Dannyxkpop wrote:

"A lot of K-pop idols are doing amapiano challenges could it be a sign K-pop is coming to SA?"

@Godvibes stated:

"South Africa approves. The way I hyped yall up as I saw you in person, ugh I love this."

@Kay moh commented:

"Love from South Africa, can you believe it? I mean my country and my favourite country combining."

@Amber commented:

"I will take this as a sign that you will include Africa on your tours."

@Amber mentioned:

"Amapiano is going sky high."

@Muffin pie added:

"South Africa, we’ve done it we took over."

Dance God from Ghana and Chad Jones from South Africa come together to create viral TikTok dance off

In another story, Briefly News reported that Chad Jones from South Africa and Dance God from Ghana collaborated on a post on TikTok, completing some popular dance moves.

The pair took turns to show netizens what they could do, and as professionals at their craft, they did not disappoint.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News