Chad Jones from South Africa and Dance God from Ghana collaborated on a TikTok post showcasing their dance skills

Netizens were impressed with both dancers but felt that Dance God from Ghana was more impressive

The post received positive comments from users all over the world, with many appreciating the power of social media to bring people from different countries together

Ghana and South Africa come together to create a viral TikTok moment in a dance-off. @dancegodtiktok/TikTok

Chad Jones from South Africa and Dance God from Ghana collaborated on a post on TikTok, completing some popular dance moves. The pair took turns to show netizens what they could do, and as professionals at their craft, they did not disappoint.

Chad Jones and Dance God take turns to impress netizens with dance moves

You can see the post for yourself:

People were impressed by both but felt Ghana took it home

@Piwe357 said:

"I’m South African, but I accept that we lost on this one."

@chichie kay said:

"The way he did the robot dance was craaaazyyyyy :scream::exploding_head::raised_hands"

@ABENA EWOENAM added::

"Even South Africa will choose Ghana."

@Bobbi said:

"Dance God is dancing the South African dance better than the one representing South Africa."

@ohemaacindy995 added:

"This app has brought a lot of countries together, wow."

@Amemart said:

"Chad Jones looked like a learner."

@Sir Gaanu said:

"Dance God represents the flag of Ghana well."

@witney said:

"My teacher's killing it."

@Ewurama Richi:

"Dance God doesn’t have any challenger. Man is too good. Go Ghana."

@Amoo GH:

"Dance God, you be too much."

