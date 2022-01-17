A man has made history by riding the tallest bicycle in the world, which looks like a one storey building

Adam Zdanowicz designed the bicycle himself and rode the scary structure to the admiration of many onlookers

For his feat, Adam has entered the Guinness World Records, and he is being celebrated across social media for designing and riding the crazy two-wheeler

A bizarre structure designed by Adam Zdanowicz is currently attracting the attention of many online. The crazy two-wheeler has been declared as the tallest bicycle in the world by Guinness World Records.

According to the Guinness World Records that shared the story on Instagram, the strange bicycle measures 7.41m. This is taller than an average storey building which measures about 4.2m.

Adam riding his tall bicycle. Photo credit: @guinnessworldrecords

Source: Instagram

Riding a tall bicycle is a big adventure

It is of course not an easy task, designing and riding such a skeletal thing. When he was riding it in the video, there were special safety measures. The designing and riding itself was a huge task for Adam who called it a contraption.

He says riding it was:

"Challenge and a great adventure."

On why he decided to develop such a big two-wheeler, Adam says he likes his things big. The whole bicycle took him about one month to design and construct. According to him:

"Elevating my ideas to new heights gives me a great sense of fulfillment and satisfaction. Making my dreams come true inspire me to try new amazing things and the tallest rideable bicycle is a perfect example of my approach and beliefs."

Netizens react

But as high as the bicycle is, someone in the comment section of the post is already thinking of beating Adam's records. @treehuggingtallbiker says he could build a taller one overtake the record one day. The comment says:

"Whoooooo!! One day I’ll beat it hopefully."

The video of the man riding on the bike is obviously scary. But someone commented that there was no danger since he must have practised very well before mounting it. @asuresmrksz357 wrote:

"There’s no danger to him. I’m sure it took lots of practice but he was never scared."

Watch the video below:

