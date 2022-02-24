Russia has mobilised its troops into Ukraine and shot rockets at its ports and cities in a full-scale invasion

Ukraine's gun stores are almost depleted after the country's parliament passed a law making it legal for non-military personnel to carry firearms

South Africa has petitioned the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

KYIV - This morning (21 February), Russia launched an attack on Ukraine by targeting a number of cities and ports with rockets and moving troops in. This is intended to be a full-scale attack.

Yesterday (23 February), Ukraine's parliament passed a law making it legal for civilians to carry weapons. As a result, gun stores in the country are nearly sold out of guns as thousands of Ukrainians wish to arm themself against potential attacks in the future.

The law came hand-in-hand with the declaration of a state of emergency in Ukraine, Business Insider reports. Currently, nearly 400 000 Ukrainians are trained in combat and have the necessary experience.

Ukrainians are becoming more fearful as Russia mobilised its troops further into the country. Here a couple says goodbye as the attack begins. Image: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa worried about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to SABC News, Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said that South Africa is worried about the situation between Ukraine and Russia due to its potential global consequences. Pandor has appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“The UNSC is the body given the mandate for the maintenance of international peace & security and it must exercise its role fully. As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the UNSG,” Pandor said.

Pandor is championing a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict in a bid to avoid a war. However, the minister added that Russia's current approach could have devastating outcomes, such as destruction, violence and death.

Reactions to Russia's attack on Ukraine

"My heart hurts for those in Ukraine. Be safe my fellow human beings."

"Gosh, imagine waking up to this. Terrible situation."

"I was still hoping that, however unlikely, there would be a peaceful solution. Thoughts are with everyone impacted."

"How can I stop paying taxes on the maintenance of the Russian army?"

