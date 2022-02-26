Reports of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and towns have revealed how close the Russian forces are to Kyiv

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a rocket strike on an apartment block in the capital city

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on citizens to make Molotov cocktails to use on the advancing Russian army

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KYIV - Russia has launched a number of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday as the conflict continued to escalate.

The Russian army has launched missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Photo credit: @nabihbulos, @polinaivanovva

Source: Twitter

Dramatic footage has shown a rocket strike an apartment building in the capital of Kyiv. The rocket hit the building followed by a large explosion leaving a gaping hole in the side of the tall building.

Video footage from inside the apartment shows the extent of the damage the rocket strike inflicted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to take up arms to defend their country from advancing Russian soldiers according to SABC News.

Unconfirmed reports have filtered through of Russian casualties including a transport plane but this could not be independently confirmed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy had urged citizens to make Molotov cocktails to use against the invading Russian forces.

CNN reported that the bulk of Russian forces are just 18 miles from the capital city. The British Ministry of Defence warned Vladimir Putin that the loss of life is "likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin".

"We have ruined their plans": Ukrainian Troops Slow Russian Assault on Kyiv

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Russia invaded Ukraine on three fronts on Thursday and have aggressively pushed into the interior of the European country.

However, despite the power and resources of the Russian military, they have not been able to take the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

According to reports, Ukrainian military forces successfully repelled a Russian attack on the capital.

Ukrainian President asks Israel to mediate talks with Russia

In similar news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Israel to help mediate the conflict between his country and Russia.

Zelensky has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he believes that Israel is the only country that has the best relationship with all parties involved.

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters that Isreal had been identified as a possible intermediary since last year.

Source: Briefly News