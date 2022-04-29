A video shared on Instagram has shown the moment a big dog went into swift action when it realized a kid was in danger

Thinking she was about to drown, the dog grabbed the girl by her t-shirt and dragged her to the seashore

Many people who reacted to the video said it is lovely what the dog did, even though the kid was not in danger

A video reshared by Daily Mail has shown the moment a big dog demonstrated that it is looking out for a kid while they were both inside water.

Noticing the sea waves kept hitting the girl, the animal pulled the kid and attempted a 'rescue'. The canine beauty thought the child was in danger.

The kid was having fun as the dog drew her to the shore. Photo source: Jukin Media

Lovely dog drags girl to shore

The kid who found the act funny could not stop laughing while the dog was at it. The animal never stopped until it successfully dragged the kid up to safety at the shore.

Many people who reacted to the video said that human beings do not sometimes deserve the pure love of dogs.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

karlacolungat said:

"Awwwwww, we humans don’t deserve the kindness of some animals."

1122andco said:

"We don’t deserve dogs."

fondnessforstyle said:

"Dogs are our second guardian angels."

sheltons2009 said:

"He’s adorable and so loving to her!"

jeff.dague said:

"Let go! I want to swim."

brendaplowfarms said:

"It’s a Newfoundland dog. Best friend anyone could ever have."

sal_minio6 said:

"My jack Russell mix used to guard the cement stairwell outside so my 4 year old didn’t fall down it. He would stand in front of it and bark at my son like, you are not going down there! Dogs are smarter than we think."

