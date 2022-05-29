Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday

Putin said that he'd allow grain shipments to leave Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea if Western sanctions are lifted

The European leaders insisted on an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a long conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday.

The leaders discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the French and German leaders urging Russia to end hostilities against the democratically elected president and government of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine. Photo credit: Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron

Putin continued to reject Ukrainian sovereignty and statehood with the invasion entering its 95th day. Millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are still being stored in silos in the country and cannot be exported due to the Russian blockade of the Black Sea.

Macron and Sholz urged Putin to allow grain shipments to be exported to alleviate world hunger and address chronic food shortages in developing countries.

Putin said that he'd only allow the grain to be exported if the West removed some of the targeted sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine produce a considerable amount of the world's wheat, around 30% in total according to News24.

Putin urged to hold serious negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky

Macron and Sholz urged Putin to engage in serious negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The pair insisted on an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops. Zelensky said that although he was not eager to engage in talks with Russia he understood that it might be necessary in order to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine according to BBC.

"End this war": Zelensky says he'll only meet with Putin to end hostility

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the only Russian official he plans to meet is President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war.

He made the comments on Monday 23 May during a video conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelensky said the possibility of talks with Russia has become more remote due to evidence of violence against civilians. Zelensky said the president of the Russian Federation decides it all, The Guardian reported.

He said if officials talk about ending the war without Putin, then the decision cannot be taken. Zelensky said he cannot accept a meeting with anyone from the Russian Federation besides the president.

