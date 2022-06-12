Justin Bieber shocked the world with his video revealing that he was suffering from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Half his face has been left paralysed, a UK patient with the same syndrome has said that his video was heartbreaking

Her life has been forever changed, she can no longer leave her house alone and has to drink through a straw

A UK patient suffering from the same virus as Justin Bieber, which causes facial paralysis, has said that she was heartbroken when the Canadian superstar shared his video.

Nicoya Rescorla said she shed a couple of tears watching the video and had never thought that she would be able t relate to anyone else as much as she did.

Nicoya Rescorla suffers from the same virus as Justin Bieber, leaving half their faces paralysed. Photo credit: @justinbieber

Bieber had released a video revealing that he'd been diagnosed with a virus that had left half of his face completely paralyse and he'd been forced to cancel his upcoming performances.

Life-changing virus

Rescorla had contracted the virus over a year and a half ago and it has severely impacted her life. She can longer leave her home by herself and is forced to drink from a straw. In addition, she suffers from severe vertigo according to SABC News.

In an interview with Reuters, she is proud that Bieber is raising awareness of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome and she said that is hard to imagine someone else having to go through something as life-altering.

Justin Bieber suffers partial facial paralysis and hearing loss

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has updated his fans on his medical condition that forced him to cancel three shows on his Justice World Tour.

Hearing loss

Taking to his Instagram, Bieber stated that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which if left untreated promptly will lead to permanent hearing loss and facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old entertainer said:

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, s othere is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Shingle outbreak

People reported that medical experts said that Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears and can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

