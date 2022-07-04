Ukraine withdrew their soldiers from the key city of Lysychansk , giving Russian forces control of it

, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said soldiers are planning to launch a counter-offensive

The Governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said losing the city of Lysychansk was painful

LYSYCHANSK - Russian forces have gained complete control of Lysychansk after Ukraine withdrew their soldiers, who are now planning to launch a counter-offensive.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to regain control of the eastern Luhansk region, which has been a target territory for Russia.

The president said withdrawing the forces meant that the soldiers’ lives would be saved, giving them time to regroup. SABC News reported that Russia said through the capture of the key city, it had “liberated” Luhansk and would give the region to the People’s Republic.

The Governor of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai said losing the key city was painful. Speaking to the BBC, he said soldiers have now moved to new fortified positions and that they lost one battle, but not the war.

Haidai also appealed for more weapons from Western countries. Russia gained control of Severodonetsk a week ago. Zelensky said there is an increase in the supply of modern weapons.

Social media users react to the capture of the key Ukrainian city by Russian forces:

@kennedy6090 said:

“It is a major blow for Ukraine.”

@saltypharmer posted:

“So sad.”

@optimistic254 commented:

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable.”

@pumpservicess added:

“USA needs to get boots and planes inside Ukraine and stop the massacre of civilians!”

