North Korea has allegedly volunteered 100 000 military troops to assist amid the country's onslaught in Ukraine

Russian Military Expert Igor Korotchenko welcomed the deployment of the troops and praised the country’s army for its experience

The apparent support comes after Western intelligence analysts predicted that Russia’s war would be coming to an end soon

MOSCOW - North Korea has allied itself with Russia and has allegedly volunteered 100 000 military troops to continue the onslaught in Ukraine. The announcement was made by Russian state media recently.

North Korea allegedly sides with Russia amid its war in Ukraine. Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Source: Getty Images

Russian Military Expert Igor Korotchenko welcomed the deployment of the troops. According to Business Insider, he praised the country’s army for its experience in counter-battery warfare.

Korotchenko added that the offer from North Korea should be celebrated and said if it wants to meet its “international duty” to fight in the Russian war with Ukraine, it should be allowed to.

The New York Post reported that North Korea’s apparent support comes after Western intelligence analysts noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin lacks the political capital to order a mass mobilization within his country.

It was also predicted that Russia’s war would be coming to an end soon since the country would have begun finding it difficult to supply soldiers and material over the next few weeks.

Social media users react to North Korea offering support to Russia amid its war in Ukraine:

@fmelly966 said:

“This is another big problem for Ukraine.”

@pauljuman wrote:

“Shame on them.”

@SkepticKen commented:

“If North Korea joins the fight with Russia, I can think of no better reason for welcoming Ukraine into NATO.”

@worldandoliver added:

“Russia, China, and North Korea. These countries will cause WWIII.”

Zelensky condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "for terror" after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site.

Energoatom, operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country, said Saturday that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.

