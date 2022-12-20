New Pound Sterling notes featuring the portrait of King Charles have been unveiled by the Bank of England

The introduction was done on Tuesday, 20 December 2022, but the circulation of the new notes start in 2024

The only change to the designs of the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes is the portrait of King Charles III

The Bank of England has introduced new banknotes featuring the image of King Charles III.

According to a BBC report, the only change to existing designs of £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes is the portrait of the new British monarch.

The notes will start to enter circulation in mid-2024.

"The new notes will feature the King’s portrait on the front and in the see-through security window," reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, existing notes featuring the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II will still be accepted after the new notes begin to circulate.

Queen Elizabeth was the first and only monarch to appear on circulating Bank of England banknotes, starting in 1960.

Notes issued by Scottish and Northern Irish banks do not depict the monarch.

There are about 4.5 billion individual Bank of England notes worth about £80bn in circulation at present, according to the BBC.

Hundreds of people have been tweeting about the new notes.

