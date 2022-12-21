Mark Stokes is a cognitive neuroscience from Britain and he was also working as an associate professor

Two days ago, he took to Twitter to announce that he is suffering from cancer and that he had only a few days to live

His emotional goodbye was met with a myriad of tweets with many people sharing their experiences with the disease that has claimed many lives

A British scientist, Mark Stokes, brought social media to a standstill with a very emotional post that bid farewell to his friends and followers, citing his looming death.

Tweet from Mark Stokes who bade followers and friends bye on Twitter (l), with some family members (r). Photos: Mark Stokes.

Source: Twitter

Mark has cancer

The associate professor of cognitive neuroscience is terminally ill from cancer, and received so much love from netizens, with many of them sharing their experiences with the condition or losing their loved ones to it.

"Hi folks, I'm afraid it's time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I've been battling cancer last 2 years, but only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart," he said on December 18.

Stokes's bio on St. John's College Oxford website, read, "role of selective attention in perception, working memory and flexible decision-making."

Basically, Stokes was an expert in brain mechanisms underlying attention, memory, mental imagery, and problem-solving.

By the time of writing the story, the tweet had over 50,000 replies and 40, 000 retweets.

Comments from followers:

Dennis Itumbi, HSC:

"Shakespeare re-written. I love that I got a chance to follow you as you confidently pull the curtains of what you call a whole show..Your own show. Tragic cancerous ending, beautifully captured in a well-composed tweet, you have redefined defiance as you prepare to triump!"

Mark Ochieng:

"Much love Brother ❤️, an emphatic reminder we have that ALL things are temporary. Wish you well in the journey as we wait to get there by God’s grace."

Hugh Sturdy:

"As many replies have said, I do not know you, your tweet came up on my timeline. Sometimes through the chaos a message stands out because of its honesty and power. My wish for you is that you are surrounded by love as you have your final days. Peace be with you."

Mark Wright:

"Mark, my three sons and I don't know you, but we send you and your family all our love. We lost my wife/their mother Emmanuelle to ovarian cancer on Sunday 6th November, so our hearts and souls are with you and your loved ones this week."

Caroline Voaden:

"Sending love to both of you and your families. I’m so sorry to read these tweets. Twenty years ago I lost the father of my two little girls to cancer. I can’t recommend @WidowedAndYoung highly enough. Saved my sanity and gave me friends for life."

mvgandhi:

"I don’t know you, but your message appeals to the deep humanity in all of us. May you be surrounded by love and peace. May your journey end in enlightenment. May your family have strength and lasting memories of your wonderful time with them. Om Shant."

