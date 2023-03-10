A young woman from the Netherlands posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to a Dutch-produced Amapiano track

South Africans quickly called her out on social media, asserting that Amapiano is a South African genre

Some comments joked about the potential for other country-specific variations of Amapiano, while others expressed frustration

Woman from Netherlands claims amapiano as "Dutchpiano", @messystudioss/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Just when you thought the Dutch weren't satisfied with everything they took from South Africans, they had to return—this time for Amapiano. A young woman recorded a TikTok post of herself dancing to a Dutch-produced yanos track.

"New genre Dupiano aka (dutchpiano)," the caption said.

The TikTokker shares a new version of Amapiano with a Dutch twist

The young woman probably meant no harm with her post, but South Africans have a long memory. They protect anything culturally produced from their country - and the yanos are proudly theirs. The music genre has overtaken the world; now, everyone wants a piece of it.

Watch the video for yourself below:

South Africans were quick to call her out for the video

Here is what they had to say:

@YPG Jones said:

"Track is , but if a Dutch person makes Amapiano its still Amapiano. Or else we would have Naijapiano, Mozpiano, Angopiano, Zimpiano, Ethiopiano"

@Smiley said:

"Haibo, that is Amapiano, a South African genre"

@flygodayola commented:

"Colonisation omnibus? Yoh haii sihluthi."

@Natasha Mkhabela said:

"Y’all are colonising piano?"

@Phoebe Hlalele pushed back:

"Dutch what? pls, come on! that’s AMAPIANO. Skaba re tella hohang!"

@TeeJay added:

"Tata Madiba please come back"

@Simphiwe said:

"ehh you are starting again....its piano from SOUTH AFRICA"

