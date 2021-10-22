An analyst working with Morgan Stanley has said that Elon Musk has the potential of becoming the world's first trillionaire

Analyst Adam Jonas added he could make much money from his relatively new company SpaceX as the outfit makes more breakthroughs

Earlier in the month, Tesla's founder reclaimed his position as the world's richest man, a spot he once lost

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An analyst, Adam Jonas, at an investment bank, Morgan Stanley, has said that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, might become the first man to become a trillionaire in dollars.

He linked this prediction to the massive growth of the billionaire’s aerospace company, SpaceX. Adam revealed what more than one of their clients told them about Musk, Guardian reports.

The richest man's company is making waves in the space industry. Photo source: Patrick Pleul

Source: Getty Images

SpaceX, the money-making machine

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“More than one client has told us if Elon Musk were to become the first trillionaire ... it won’t be because of Tesla. Others have said SpaceX may eventually be the most highly valued company in the world – in any industry.”

Adam is of the strong opinion that SpaceX is challenging many traditional notions in terms of making space vehicles and rockets.

He also said that the company’s reusable rockets that could transport passengers to both moon and mars have the power to positively affect the expectations of investors.

SpaceX was founded in 2002 with lofty ambitions to send humans to Mars while bringing down the cost of space travel, USA Today reports.

It could be worth much more

The investment banker revealed that SpaceX could even be worth much more as it makes exploit in the space industry.

The company was valued at $100bn earlier in October, putting it as the second-biggest private company.

He reclaimed the spot

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the SpaceX founder reclaimed the top position on the world wealth ranking.

Elon had a fortune of $200.4 billion at the time this report was written.

With the new position, Jeff Bezos lost the spot with a fortune of $193.1 billion. Others below him are Bernad Arnault, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg.

It should be noted that Elon’s wealth was around $74 billion earlier in the year.

Source: Briefly.co.za