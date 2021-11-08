A talented man named Rick Sullivan has developed a car that has been described as the first of its kind

Rick, a mechanic, who said the car took him 6 months to build said that he will never put it up for sale

The upside-down car like normal whips has all things in place save that it has extra 4 tyres and some body parts in reversed positions

A man has stirred reactions on social media for building a car that is upside down.

Rick Sullivan's first-of-its-kind creation got its name from its look. The truck functions like a normal whip only that it has some body parts in weird places.

It has 8 tyres

Rick's upside-down car has the normal four wheels to be used on the road and an extra four in reversed positions. The extra four wheels interestingly roll like they are being plied on the road.

Apart from the extra reversed four wheels, the car has its doors in an upside-down position as well as its plate number.

Rick said he has no plans to sell it

The talented mechanic said building the car took him 6 months. Rick however revealed that he doesn't plan to put it up for sale at all.

A video shared by Ridiculous Rides showed the man driving the weird whip on the road.

Rick's car turned him into a celebrity as commuters would stop their cars to stare at him while some would take pictures of it.

A lady who spoke about the car gushed about its look stating that she would definitely want to own one.

Internet users share their thoughts on the unique car

Basheer M Darajah thought:

"Mennn u tried a lot but I guess I have a long way to go, coz d chairs and d steery are at nrml circumstances, so u c."

Lynn Schmidt remarked:

"A man has built an incredible upside down truck" my a*ss. the truck is still right-side up! All he's done is put the body upside down and put fake tires to make it "Look" upside down, (not impressed}. Looks Stupid...."

Sgao Sgansonso stated:

"Beautiful, unique and never seen before. I like the truck."

Ssebugwawo Ahrix Axso wrote:

"It’s like the car is involved in an accident and it’s upside down...creativity."

Mary Bolton opined:

"Hahaha! Imagine showing up in this for your road test at the DMV! Or trying to get license plates for this! Or the look on the insurance agent's face when you try to get insurance. Or on the faces of the insurance adjuster, police officer, & the other driver if you ever have an accident with this vehicle (whether your fault or not)! Hahaha!!"

