Late Singer Amy Winehouse’s Last Concert Dress Auctioned for Over R3,7m

Late British singer Amy Winehouse's outfit for her final performance sold for a whopping $243,200 which is over R3,7 million

Winehouse wore the green and black bamboo print dress at a concert in Belgrade in 2011, a month before her death

The dress sold for 16 times its estimated value, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the late diva's life auctioned in California

Amy Winehouse may be long dead but she is still bringing in money. A month before the late British singer passed on in 2011, she donned a dress for what would be her final performance.

That dress sold for the sum of $243,200 which is over R3,7 million on November 7, 2021.

The dress sold for 16 times its value. Image: @YahooNews

The green and the black bamboo print dress was the highlight of an 800-item collection of personal effects. These items range from bras and DVDs to books and make-up that were sold by Winehouse's parents, Mitch and Janis.

According to Yahoo News, the entire collection brought in $4 million - twice the original forecast - according to the auction house, Julien's which managed the sale that ran from Saturday, November 6 to Sunday, November 7.

Martin Nolan of Julien's ahead of the auction had this to say:

"Of course, there are fans and museums and collectors all over the world that will want to own some of these items, care for them, show them at museums, keep her legacy and her memory alive and at the same time raise some money for the foundation."

Winehouse's soulful 2006 album "Back to Black," is counted as a modern classic, and spoke of her personal experiences battling alcohol and drug addiction.

According to news.com.au any of the other dresses she wore in performances sold for between $12,500 and $150,000.

