A young local female diving prospect, Zalika Methula, is on the cusp of realising a lifelong dream

Thanks to crowdfunding efforts, she will compete at an upcoming diving championships event in Kyiv

The youngster will reportedly become the first black local female junior diver to compete in over a decade

Mzansi recently answered a rallying cry by banding around Zalika Methula, a mercurial female diver hoping to compete at the 2021 FINA Diving World Junior Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine.

People from all walks of life stepped in to ensure the young athlete realises her dream of hoisting the country's flag high at the European showpiece, which will be staged over a week starting from 2 December.

A young South African diver is gearing up to represent South Africa at the 2021 FINA Diving World Junior Championships in Ukraine. Image: @Winnie Methula.

The event is a biennial competition that sees competitors from some of the world’s leading diving nations come together in a spectacular showcase of skill and flair.

Her proud mom, Winnie, told local positive news website Good Things Guy that Zalika will make history as the first black South African female junior diver to qualify for the event in over 10 years.

Here, the youngster will compete in the under-15 to under-16 age category, participating in the 1m and 3m springboard and 3m synchro diving competitions.

R120 000 raised in good time

To see her talented daughter on her way, a crowdfunding goal of R120 000 to cover flights, visa costs and accommodation for both Zalika and her coach, in addition to the young girl's sports kit, needed to be raised.

Briefly News learnt that with the help of throngs of generous donors, who responded to the family's fundraising efforts in kind, the campaign finally paid off this week.

An excited Zalika will make the trip holding onto the same dream that began a few years ago when she was nine years old – that of one day representing South Africa at the Olympic Games.

GSport reported that following the Grade 9 learner's return from Europe, she will shift her focus to the Nationals in Durban, where she will be competing for her age group.

Saffas huddle around spirited young diver

Many like-minded folks took the time to impart messages of goodwill on social media.

Briefly News went in search of the most heartwarming reactions to bring to readers, all of which can be found below.

@Rose Hallendorff wrote:

"Wow. Yes, so amazing."

@Nadine Lonmon-Davis said:

"Beautiful. Well done, Zaleka."

@Loretta Hope added:

"It's beautiful to watch."

@Tando Ntshangase offered:

"Wow! Just beautiful to see this! Being mom kicks in when you close your eyes."

@Robyn Moreira mentioned:

"She is awesome, Winnie! Such a beautiful diver."

@Lisa Glover remarked:

"Congratulations!!! She is incredible."

