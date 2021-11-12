A man has discovered a mansion that was abandoned by a female politician in the United States

The man, Steve Ronin, shared a video of the mansion's interior that include a diamond award that is dated 1994

Apart from some household items in the mansion confirming its abandoned state, luxury clothes well hung will seek to disprove that

In what has been greeted with mixed feelings, a man has stunned the internet with the findings he made inside an abandoned mansion.

The mansion was said to have been abandoned by a female politician.

The lady left behind many luxury clothes Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Steve Ronin

The mansion was foreclosed because it owed backdated taxes

An explorer, Steve Ronin, who shared the discovery on Facebook said the female politician's mansion was abandoned after she filed for bankruptcy during her political campaign.

The bankruptcy notice became necessary as it was discovered at the time of her campaign that the mansion owed backdated tax.

Steve shares some findings made inside the mansion

It is said that the mansion was inherited by the female politician after the demise of her husband who had attempted filing for a divorce before his passing.

Steve shared in the video that he found a diamond award dated 1994 as well as luxury clothes still well-arranged in the wardrobe.

The magnificent structure also had a walk-in closet in addition to the normal closets obtainable in a mansion.

Social media reacts

Sinead Troup wrote:

"Crazy thing is they dont need to pay to renovate it get people living in there multiple families that will do it all and have an amazing place to live theres to many abandoned places that couldve been used in sooo many different ways."

Laurie Graulich stated:

"Come on even foreclosed on why are these places almost always filled with personal belongings and very well taken care of ? You don’t do enough research I’m done."

Beverley Wood opined:

"Madness that it is just left like that! Such a wasteful society us humans! Obviously she couldn’t pay the taxes owed, so had to just walk out and leave it or was tossed out the the bank and sheriffs?"

Kaur Marie thought:

"Sad it's just left there this could make a beautiful home for orphaned children or a womens shelter etc. So many things this could be turned into, so many properties left to the banks that no one ever buys that just sit and rot."

