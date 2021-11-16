Actor George Clooney disclosed that he did not want to marry or get children initially

He stated that his perspective changed when he met his wife Amal, who swept him off his feet

The actor said family life, especially being a husband and a father to their twins made him a very happy man

Celebrated actor George Clooney has opened up about his life as a husband and a father away from the screens.

Eligible bachelor of many years

The actor disclosed that he could not be happier being his wife Amal's husband and father to his twins Ella and Alexander.

Speaking during an interview on WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Clooney, 60, said he initially did not want to get married or even have children.

According to the actor, he changed his perspective the moment he met his wife Amal, a human rights attorney.

Marriage changed my life

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married, I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.” Clooney said.

The actor added that he had previously gone out with a number of amazing women but never clicked but the same was opposite when he got to know Amal.

"I went out with a lot of really nice, smart and talented people. It's just that every once in a while, there's somebody that's specifically for you. I feel like Amal and I feel that way." the actor stated.

Clooney insisted that his children, rather being a father added more joy into his life.

“I couldn’t be more surprised at how happy I am. It’s a very odd thing I do have to say.” Clooney noted.

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal walked down the aisle in 2014, less than a year of dating.

