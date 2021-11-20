Adele wanted a 15 minute song on her album, record label said no way

Adele had wanted her song, I Drink Wine, to be 15-minutes long but her record label said that she had to cut it down

They said that the song, which is amazing, would never get airtime on the radio due to its length

The song has been well received with some people saying that it is one of the best of he career

Adele's new album 30 has become an instant hit but she had been forced to make some big changes.

She had originally intended one of her tracks, I Drink Wine to be 15-minutes long but the record label told her that no one would play that on the radio.

Adele had to cut 'I Drink Wine' down from 15 minutes to just six minutes. Photo credit: @adele

Adele told Rolling Stone Magazine that she had written the song for herself and her friend. She had gone through a period where she had taken things very personally and the song explains how she needed to change to be a better friend.

The song, even in its reduced format, is regarded as one of he best songs of her amazing career.

Social media users have reacted to massive track

@PopBase:

"Adele reveals to Rolling Stone that “I Drink Wine” from her new album ‘30’ was originally 15 minutes long."

“Unfortunately, she was told to cut it down to around six. “[The label] was like, ‘Listen, everyone loves you, but no one’s playing a 15-minute song on radio.'

@rehema_muruthi:

"The entire album is a masterpiece but the three-song stretch of Oh My God, Can I Get It, and I Drink Wine??? god tier #Adele"

@adeledailynet:

"Adele singing “I Drink Wine”, the official second single from the album, “30” which will be out on Friday, November 19. #AdeleOneNightOnly."

@MsBellaSteele:

"I Drink Wine has me drunk, married and divorced all in one album release #Adele."

