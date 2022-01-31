Saweetie is all the talk on social media as peeps try to decipher her social media post that came shortly after her rumoured ex-bae shared a saucy snap

The post sparked an internet debate between fans who were convinced there was a love triangle brewing with Saweetie and Lil Baby and those who disagree

The two rappers had many convinced that they were together but recent evidence shows that Lil Baby had his eyes set on a different lady

The rumour mill is churning and Saweetie is caught in the thick of it. The rapper has raised some suspicions of being involved with Lil Baby all while he's been patching things up with his girlfriend Jayda. Peeps are left debating the ins and outs of this possible love triangle.

Saweetie and Lil Baby's romantic life is trending again after Lil Baby shared a video of himself and his ex-girlfriend, Jayda. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lil Baby stunned many followers when he shared a video of himself and his supposed ex-girlfriend Jayda looking like things are back to normal. Fans wondered what happened between him and Saweetie as they were rumoured to be together just a few months ago.

Amidst the controversy, Saweetie took to Twitter to share a message that had many convinced that she was feeling some type of way about the news of Lil Baby and Jayda's reconciliation.

Tweeps wasted no time with their theories of what happened between the two musicians and the Twitter streets were flooded.

@bxirama wrote:

"Don’t understand why people are talking about Saweetie. Saweetie probably had her fun with him and moved on. Baby ain’t a prize at all, he doesn’t even respect Jayda."

@ThechicL said:

"Saweetie was just on Lil Baby’s lap and now Jayda is back with him. The gyal a fool."

@9shxt tweeted:

"Wait not y’all thinking Saweetie out here worried bout Jayda & Lil Baby, y’all crazy."

In November last year, The U.S Sun reported that Saweetie and Lil Baby were spotted shopping up a storm at a Chanel store in New York City. That credit card date led fans to the conclusion that the two musicians were seeing each other.

Source: Briefly News