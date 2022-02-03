It's been almost five months since the tragic death of The Wire actor Michael K Williams and police have made a breakthrough in their investigation

Four suspects have been found to have allegedly been a part of the drug ed dealing ring that provided the actor with laced drugs

The alleged perpetrators have been charged with drug misdemeanours that could see them spending up to 40 years behind bars

The New York City law officials believe they have found the four men response for 54-year-old actor Michael K William's death. The actor was popularily known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO series The Wire.

In September 2021, actor Michael K Williams was found in his Brooklyn apartment. A medical examiner was hired to investigate the 54-year-old's death and found that he had died from an accidental drug overdose, reports New York Times.

Months after his death, law enforcement strongly believes that they have located four men who were somehow involved in the distribution of the drugs.

CNN reports that Irvin Cartagena, 39, Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70 were arrested on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin.

A statement issued by the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York states that the suspects continued to sell Fentanyl laced heroin to people, even after learning about Michael K Williams' overdose. This has left them with the possibility of serving between five to 40 years in prison.

CNN further reports that Irvin Cartagena is believed to be the one who sold Michael the drugs directly and could therefore face an additional 20 years or a life sentence behind bars.

