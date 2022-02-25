Shaquille O’Neal Blesses Family With Van and Truck, Star’s Kind Act Applauded

American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a brand new car, a truck, and then a R15 000 ($1000) tip for a waitress

He reportedly learned that a family identified as the Collins had a car problem and then decided to help them out

Shaq, as he is popularly called bought the family a 15-passenger van and a truck, attracting praises online for his kind act

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a show of kindness and selflessness, American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a car and a truck.

Shaq was said to have learned that the family identified as the Collins was having a car problem and made arrangements to help out. Not only that, but the legend also got the family a truck.

Shaq came through for the family. Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Tullberg and @goodnewsmovement

Source: UGC

He paid for their meal and tipped a waitress

After the huge vehicle gifts, Shaq took the family out to Rainforest Cafe where he paid for their food and then tipped a waitress with R15 000 ($1000).

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

When the post was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, many people said Shaq is known for his milk of human kindness. A few reactions from the post are captured below:

@kenlubetsky reacted:

"While Shaq is huge his heart is even bigger. This clearly reflects on his upbringing. Kudos to his parents."

@thomasburns commented:

"Shaq does with his money what everyone says they would do if they had his money."

@chaelthornton said:

"How do you not love this guy? He’s the best."

@bratleahgrace wrote:

"If Shaq runs for President…he has the chance the get all the votes!"

@narinegharibian said:

"Shaq is rich for the people. His Walmart stories always captivate me."

@marilynmamordeverdad commented:

"You can do great things with money... Money isn't good or bad, it's what you do with it what makes the difference."

See the post below:

Shaquille O'Neal buys brand new shoe for a little kid

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal blessed a little boy with the gift of a brand new shoe.

Shaq met the boy in a store where he went shopping and decided to touch his life positively.

The boy was highly elated when he received the gift and kindness from the well-known star.

Source: Briefly News