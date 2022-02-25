Global site navigation

Shaquille O'Neal Blesses Family With Van and Truck, Star's Kind Act Applauded
Shaquille O’Neal Blesses Family With Van and Truck, Star’s Kind Act Applauded

by Briefly Team Mxolisi Mngadi
  • American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a brand new car, a truck, and then a R15 000 ($1000) tip for a waitress
  • He reportedly learned that a family identified as the Collins had a car problem and then decided to help them out
  • Shaq, as he is popularly called bought the family a 15-passenger van and a truck, attracting praises online for his kind act

In a show of kindness and selflessness, American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a car and a truck.

Shaq was said to have learned that the family identified as the Collins was having a car problem and made arrangements to help out. Not only that, but the legend also got the family a truck.

Shaq O'Neal Blesses a Family With Car, Truck
Shaq came through for the family. Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Tullberg and @goodnewsmovement
He paid for their meal and tipped a waitress

After the huge vehicle gifts, Shaq took the family out to Rainforest Cafe where he paid for their food and then tipped a waitress with R15 000 ($1000).

When the post was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, many people said Shaq is known for his milk of human kindness. A few reactions from the post are captured below:

@kenlubetsky reacted:

"While Shaq is huge his heart is even bigger. This clearly reflects on his upbringing. Kudos to his parents."

@thomasburns commented:

"Shaq does with his money what everyone says they would do if they had his money."

@chaelthornton said:

"How do you not love this guy? He’s the best."

@bratleahgrace wrote:

"If Shaq runs for President…he has the chance the get all the votes!"

@narinegharibian said:

"Shaq is rich for the people. His Walmart stories always captivate me."

@marilynmamordeverdad commented:

"You can do great things with money... Money isn't good or bad, it's what you do with it what makes the difference."

Shaquille O'Neal buys brand new shoe for a little kid

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal blessed a little boy with the gift of a brand new shoe.

Shaq met the boy in a store where he went shopping and decided to touch his life positively.

The boy was highly elated when he received the gift and kindness from the well-known star.

