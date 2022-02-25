Shaquille O’Neal Blesses Family With Van and Truck, Star’s Kind Act Applauded
- American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a brand new car, a truck, and then a R15 000 ($1000) tip for a waitress
- He reportedly learned that a family identified as the Collins had a car problem and then decided to help them out
- Shaq, as he is popularly called bought the family a 15-passenger van and a truck, attracting praises online for his kind act
In a show of kindness and selflessness, American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a car and a truck.
Shaq was said to have learned that the family identified as the Collins was having a car problem and made arrangements to help out. Not only that, but the legend also got the family a truck.
He paid for their meal and tipped a waitress
After the huge vehicle gifts, Shaq took the family out to Rainforest Cafe where he paid for their food and then tipped a waitress with R15 000 ($1000).
When the post was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, many people said Shaq is known for his milk of human kindness. A few reactions from the post are captured below:
@kenlubetsky reacted:
"While Shaq is huge his heart is even bigger. This clearly reflects on his upbringing. Kudos to his parents."
@thomasburns commented:
"Shaq does with his money what everyone says they would do if they had his money."
@chaelthornton said:
"How do you not love this guy? He’s the best."
@bratleahgrace wrote:
"If Shaq runs for President…he has the chance the get all the votes!"
@narinegharibian said:
"Shaq is rich for the people. His Walmart stories always captivate me."
@marilynmamordeverdad commented:
"You can do great things with money... Money isn't good or bad, it's what you do with it what makes the difference."
Shaquille O'Neal buys brand new shoe for a little kid
Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal blessed a little boy with the gift of a brand new shoe.
Shaq met the boy in a store where he went shopping and decided to touch his life positively.
The boy was highly elated when he received the gift and kindness from the well-known star.
