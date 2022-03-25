A young man who travelled to the United States of America with little money has finally become an American citizen

The man named Nabil Khalifa said he travelled to the USA five years ago and he worked as a taxi driver when he arrived

His hard work has now paid off since he is now a successful owner of two startups and has been granted US citizenship

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An Egyptian man who travelled to the United States of America five years ago has now become a citizen of the country.

The man identified as Nabil Khalifa said he worked as a taxi driver when he first arrived in the country but kept his dreams alive.

Nabil said he travelled with little money. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Nabil Khalifa

Source: UGC

I arrived with little money and a dream

Narrating his story on LinkedIn, Nabil Khalifa said he went to the USA with very little money and only a dream.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He said he knew hard work will pay off and he decided to work hard. His words:

"Yesterday marked a very important day of my life, the day I officially became an American. 5 years ago I moved from Egypt with little money and a huge dream, the American dream. I knew that in America working hard will pay off, and the opportunities were endless.

"But what I didn’t know was the amount of support that I would get from every person that knew my hustle. I worked as an Uber driver 8 -10 hrs/day for 2 years, I worked on new year’s, holidays and weekends while building 2 startups in the U.S and Egypt."

Social media users react

When he posted his success story, his friend and well-wishers took to the comment section to congratulate him. Here are a few of the comments:

Richard Lowman said:

"Thank you for sharing. We do have great opportunities every day. You show that you can make something big with a dream, the passion, and the willingness to work hard. You have a very inspiring story. Best luck in the future in all you do."

Angie Lewandowski reacted:

"What an amazing story Nabil Khalifa!! That is so amazing. Congrats on everything! Would love to grab lunch with you one day my friend! Lucky to know you!"

Cleaner who moved to America set to graduate as neurosurgeon, living the dream

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Kojo Sarpong, a Ghanaian young man currently lives in Washington DC in the United States of America and is on the verge of becoming the first-ever neurosurgeon in his family.

Recounting the rather inspirational story on his Facebook handle, Kojo indicated that he started from a humble place where he had to work for five years as a housekeeper when he initially relocated to the US.

"Started my journey in America as a housekeeper for about 5 years. Now after all this hard work and dedication, I am going to be a NEUROSURGEON!!! The first physician in my family!" he posted.

Source: Briefly News