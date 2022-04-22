A bride and her caterer were arrested after they served food containing marijuana to wedding guests

Emergency services were called to the wedding venue after several guests started feeling unwell

The two women could face five years in prison and charges of delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence

FLORIDA - A newlywed bride and the caterer from her wedding have been arrested after a prank went bad. The bride and the caterer allegedly hatched a plan to serve food laced with marijuana at her wedding ceremony in February.

Local authorities and emergency services were called to the wedding venue after several guests reported that they were feeling unwell after eating. The guests were unaware of the cannabis served in the food.

A Florida bride and cater have been arrested for serving food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting wedding guests. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Relative of the groom, Douglas Postma, said he felt his heart racing and he began having odd thoughts, while his wife had to be admitted to hospital. Levels of THC which gives marijuana hallucinate properties were found in her blood, according to eNCA.

When authorities questioned the caterer Joycelin Montrinice Bryant she confirmed that she had used marijuana while cooking. The bride, Danya Svoboda, also confirmed the cannabis use and appeared chuffed about the “joke”.

The groom was apparently left in the dark about the prank and when law enforcement officials approached him, he told police "with a blank expression" while stuttering that he did not know the food contained the substance. They face charges of delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence under Florida's anti-tampering laws.

The two women could face five years in prison or $500 fine (R7 800) if convicted, CBS News reported.

Mzansi finds the lighter side

Wayne Mandla Ngwenya commented:

“Must have been a marriage of the highest proportions.”

Nasim Miller wrote:

“I hate weddings but that one I could have had a laugh at.”

Nozipho Mangqingqingqi said:

“I hope this happens at my wedding...IF I get married.”

Mpilo Smxke posted:

The caterer must get bail she was just making everyone happy.

Vimla Moodley said:

“At least it was a wedding of high caliber.”

Piwokuhle Koza stated:

“How do I hire her for my wedding?”

MoGee Mothapo added:

“She wanted her guests to be happy and jolly.”

