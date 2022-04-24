A family of bears chose a Californian home to hibernate during the winter, the homeowners were surprised to find the origin of the snoring noises under their home

The family living in the home were perplexed throughout winter by "some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises" and couldn't think of a logical reason

The BEAR League, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people coexist with bears, had visited the family to help them vacate their unwelcome visitors

CALIFORNIA - An American family were surprised to find the origin of the odd "snoring" noises they had heard coming from under their house during winter.

A group of five bears were discovered who had been hibernating under the family's house during the cold season. The family had described "some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises" but had ignored the sounds because they could not come up with a logical reason.

It is not uncommon for bears to see shelter under people's homes during winter. Photo credit: Kyodo News Stills

Family affair

However, it turned out there was a logical, albeit somewhat surprising reason for the strange noises. A mother bear and five young bears approximately a year old woke up when the weather began getting warmer.

The BEAR League, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people coexist with bears, had visited the family to help them vacate their unwelcome visitors. The BEAR League woke the mother completely and she left the home with her family in tow.

It appeared that three of the bear cubs were the biological offspring of the mother and the fourth one had been "adopted".

No uncommon for bears to hibernate under houses

Although this sounds like a rare occurrence, 100 to 150 bears try to hibernate under homes during the winter and the BEAR League is kept very busy trying to vacate the unwelcome slumberers and avoid any conflicts between humans and nature.

The crawl spaces under homes offer "cave-like" openings for bears who assume that the voids are vacant and move in during the winter according to Huffpost.

Social media users were surprised by the story and shared their reactions online

Theresa BvH:

"Oh my!! Good luck to the beautiful bear family! My advice to you all if I could talk “bear” would be, NOTHING absolutely NOTHING good comes from humans, stay as far away from stupid humans please! Go deep into the wood and live a long happy bear life away from humans! ❤️"

Frances Karandy:

"Hope they go on their merry bear-y way! Thank you for helping and to the family who let them be. ❤️."

Daniela Kohl:

"What an amazing Mama Bear and story of letting them coexist peacefully and making sure humans and bears are safe… thank y’all so much for what you are doing ❤️."

Regina Brown:

"So happy that everyone is safe and healthy. Happy Spring to Bears and Humans alike!"

