Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants one more wedding, which will be the fourth after splitting from rapper husband Kanye West

She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas between 2000 to 2004 and said she has not given up on saying "I do" one last time

Kardashian was also married to basketball superstar Kris Humphries in 2011 before splitting in 2013

Kim Kardashian has revealed she is open to one more wedding as divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West are ongoing.

Kim Kardashian has hinted at one more wedding. The reality TV star has been in three previous marriages. Photo: E! News, Michael Simon, Pinterest, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian who is currently dating American comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson stated she is open to a fourth wedding.

The reality TV star has been in three previous failed marriages and she has not given up on saying "I do" one last time.

In an episode of The Kardashian, the celebrity socialite says chuckling:

I believe in love that’s why, hopefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm.”

According to Page Six, Kardashian was legally declared single in March 2022 in an ongoing divorce suit against her husband Kanye who they have four kids together.

She and Kanye share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, aged between eight and two years.

Kardashian was previously married to music executive Damon Thomas between 2000 to 2004.

She later married basketball superstar Kris Humphries in 2011 before splitting in 2013.

