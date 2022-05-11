A video is currently trending online as it captures the moment a makeup artist painted an image of Steve Harvey

In the trending clip which captures just an eye, the lady paints over and around her eyelids, using her lash as a moustache

Social media users shared their amazement in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It doesn't take a lot for one to imitate the mannerisms of Hollywood actor and TV host, Steve Harvey.

However, it takes pure talent to be able to draw him - on an eyelid.

The painting has impressed internet users. Credit: @sabiradio, @iamsteveharveytv

Source: UGC

In a video currently trending on social media as seen on blogger, @sabiradio's page, a woman is seen painting over one of her eyes using a brush.

By the end of the video, the result of her painting produces the image of Harvey. She attached a false eyelash which took up the role of his famous moustache.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on painting

callme_prisca:

"People are really talented in this life sha."

beautygazelimited:

"Talent choke."

joyce_pius_:

"People are talented "

offor_maryjane_:

"Taking Steve to the next level."

Steve Harvey recounts past struggles, used to have R536 to his name

In more on the comedian, Briefly News previously reported that African-American television host and comedian Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr, famed as Steve Harvey, has recounted how he became the host of Apollo Live, now Showtime at the Apollo.

According to Harvey, he used to sleep in his car with little to no money before the fame. The host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show recounted that he had just R536 to his name at the time.

Source: Briefly News