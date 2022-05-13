African-American, Leroy Harley, has received his postgraduate degree in Teaching from the University of South Carolina

The 71-year-old, who returned to school at age 69 after obtaining his undergraduate degree, is now a master's holder

The native of Bowman, South Carolina, who recently graduated from the university, says he is proud of the achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At age 71, Leroy Harley has recently made headlines after graduating from the University of South Carolina with his postgraduate degree in teaching.

The native of Bowman, South Carolina, took action to embark on a new path toward his passion for education at age 69. And his hard work has paid off.

WLTX reports that Harley returned home to Bowman after years of moving around in 1993, where he taught for some time.

Photo of Leroy Harley. Source: Black Enterprise

Source: UGC

He took his mum's advice to seek a teaching opportunity at the Bethune-Bowman Elementary School.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Harley applied to the school and was hired as a teacher's aide before enrolling at USC, 6Park News reports.

After discovering his passion for teaching, he went to school to earn his degree and is now a master's degree holder.

''I really am proud of myself; I mean, I have to be,'' said Harley, according to Black Enterprise

Despite his age, Harley proves that passion has no age limit.

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School in US

Still on education, Briefly News previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: Briefly News