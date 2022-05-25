Some of the victims of the mass shooting at a Texas school have been named and identified by their family members

The learners who were gunned down at the Robb Elementary School were aged between five and 11 years old

The gunman's 66-year-old grandmother, who was also shot, is in critical condition at a hospital in San Antonio

TEXAS - The identities of some of the victims of the mass shooting at a Texas school have been disclosed. An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday 24 May.

The learners were aged between five and 11 years old. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, was shot dead at the school following the massacre.

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School. Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A fourth-grade teacher, Eva Mireles, was identified as one of the victims of the shooting. A member of her family condemned the killings and said the children were innocent and that rifles should not be easily available to all, the Independent reported.

Irma Garcia was identified as the other teacher who was killed. Five of the children were also identified as Uziyah Garcia, Xavier Javier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod and Jose Flores.

Two police officers were also wounded during the shootout. Prior to the massacre at the school, Ramos shot his 66-year-old grandmother and, according to News24, she is in critical condition at a hospital in San Antonio.

Shooting sparks anger

Social media users were left disturbed following the brutal mass killing of the 19 children and their teachers:

Jonah Villanueva said:

“How many more children have to die in school shootings before America changes the gun laws over there? It’s about time America sorts itself out before any more innocent lives get taken for no reason.”

Salman Khan wrote:

“And they are concerned about human rights violations in other countries more.”

Jerrel Abenir Abejuela commented:

“America is busy watching other countries’ human rights violations. They don't have time to watch their own problem on racism, police brutality and indiscriminate firing.”

Warlow Ebede added:

“Guns are rarely used in self-defence nowadays. The presence of a gun makes a conflict more likely to become violent.”

