Kendal Jenner was seen in a video shared by her sister, Kylie, struggling to climb up a flight of stairs in her fitted dress

The video which has since gone viral was recorded while the Kardashian-Jenner clan was in Portofino for Kourtney's wedding

On May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Italy

Kylie Jenner recently shared the clip of her model sister, Kendall Jenner's related fashion struggles as their entire family took over Portofino for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

In the video, the 26-year-old can be seen struggling to walk up the brick stairs leading to the ceremony venue because of her form-fitting gown.

The video has left people amused. Credit: @kyliejenner, @my_name_is_vogue

On May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on the grounds of L’Olivetta, an Italian villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, following a weekend of the pre-wedding festivities that were practically sponsored by the luxury fashion house.

The family turned out in show-stopping looks for the wedding extravaganza, and Kendall's Dolce & Gabbana dress went viral, thanks to sister Kylie Jenner.

The model rocked a blush floral gown featuring a fitted mermaid silhouette which she teamed with a pair of what appeared to be Birkenstock clogs.

In the video, Kylie is heard laughing in the clip and lamenting about how difficult the stairs are to navigate.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

joe2jamaly:

"The princess trick is to go up side ways."

koshimalaweera:

"For the sake of fashion this family is going through a lot."

mohammed_waleed_88:

"Nothing wrong with the stairs it’s your dresses."

lanastyling:

"All that sufferings just to wear DG dresses for free???"

