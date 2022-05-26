Kelly Khumalo recently visited the venue she'll be performing at this coming Saturday and the snap the star shared had SA drooling over voluptuous female cop

The singer visited the Meriting Events Centre to make sure that everything is going according to plan before her gig

The stunner's snap drew attention from fans who said they'll be part of her gig and Mzansi men who were admiring the curvy cop who stood in the background of the pic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kelly Khumalo visited the Meriting Events Centre in Gauteng with a group of police to check it out before her big concert on Saturday, 28 May. The stunner posted the snap of herself with the cops on her timeline.

Kelly Khumalo visited her concert venue with a group of police officers. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's thirsty social media users were quick to point out a sexy female cop standing at the back of the snap Kelly shared. The snap of the full-figured female cop officer men drooling.

Reacting to one of her followers on Instagram, Kelly shared that the cop in a police cap and mask was very pretty too as most of the followers were drooling over her sexy body.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While some followers shared that they'll definitely attend the concert, most peeps commented on her post just to admire the curvaceous officer.

mrs_melvy said:

"It’s the police woman’s beautiful body for me, at the back."

abongile.magazi wrote:

"It’s the female police officer for me."

lethokuhle_thabo_masilel commented:

"The female cop."

kraceadult said:

"The police lady at the back, gents."

lovemore_real wrote:

"That police woman."

zee_lehmore added:

"The police lady is taken guys, yekelani nje (just stop it)."

Kelly Khumalo throws safari and jungle-themed birthday party for Christian

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo threw an epic birthday party for her son, Christian. The young boy turned 12 on 12 May and the singer organised a safari and jungle-themed party in celebration of his birthday.

The Empini singer shares Christian with rapper Jub Jub. The loving mother went all out to make sure that her son enjoys his special day especially after hogging the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

Kelly also made sure that some of the stars Christian only sees on TV were present during the event. The young lad even took a snap with larger-than-life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo.

Source: Briefly News