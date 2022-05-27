Kwadwo "Kojo" Sarpong has graduated with a medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC

Sarpong immigrated to the United States of America from Ghana to work as a cleaner before his dream of pursuing a career in medicine

Most recently, he became the first doctor in his family after earning his degree from the prestigious university

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian immigrant in the US, Kwadwo "Kojo" Sarpong, has graduated with a medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC.

He has made history as the first doctor in his family after earning his degree from the prestigious university.

Sarpong's story is that of resilience and determination because of his humble beginning.

Photos of Kwadwo Sarpong. Source: Kwadwo Sarpong

Source: Facebook

How he started

The remarkable young man immigrated from Ghana to start his life in the US as a janitor.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sarpong, along the way, founded two nonprofit organisations, got invited to the White House, and ultimately achieved his dream of pursuing a career in medicine, said Medscape.

In 2010, Sarpong worked at what is now the Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he cleaned rooms and made beds before he began to consider a career in medicine.

Even though some people looked down on the then-21-year-old, he had his eyes set on his dream.

Determined to change his fate, Sarpong began to ask the hospital's physicians about their jobs.

Sarpong recalls that a thoracic surgeon asked him about his educational goals and invited him to observe the medical staff at work.

Twelve years later, Sarpong has achieved more than he could imagine, including becoming a co-founder of two nonprofit organisations.

Becoming a medical doctor

Most recently, he graduated with an MD from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC.

''This is the face of the FIRST doctor in my family!'' he said on Twitter, while crediting his parents for his achievement. ''My parents' education ended early in middle school but they sacrificed everything to get me to this point!

''My father worked multiple menial jobs, while my mom did housekeeping. She is 70 and still works as a janitor at Inova Hospital,'' he said.

See his photos below:

Courageous mom leaves kids with grandparents to study for a better future

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a courageous and inspiring woman shared her touching story explaining how she made the hard decision to leave her children behind so that she could get an education to be able to provide a better future for them.

Being a mother is so much more than having babies, it is selflessly giving of yourself to make sure that those tiny humans never feel the pain you experienced and have everything and more than you could ever dream of. Being a mom is giving your life to the life you created.

Source: Briefly News