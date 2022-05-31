Musician Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has auctioned her engagement ring shortly after he married reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian

Barker and Moakler got married in 2004 were blessed with two children and headlined a reality TV show called Meet the Barkers

So far, the bidding for the ring had gone up to $70,000 and Moakler hopes it will sell for $120,000

Musician Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is auctioning her engagement ring just a few just days after the drummer married reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Photos: CNN, Kourtney Kardashian.

Moakler is a model and actress

Moakler, 47, is a pageant winner, model and actress who has also appeared on reality TV shows such as Bridalplasty and Celebrity Big Brother.

CNN reports that Moakler married the Blink-182 drummer in 2004 and showed their home lives to the world in a reality TV show called Meet the Barkers.

They also got two children in the marriage; Landon Asher Barker and daughter Alabama Luella Barker but eventually divorced in 2008.

Bidding had gone up to $70,000

Moakler is selling her beautiful ring on Worthy, an online jewellery resale platform. The Cartier ring is platinum and features a central 4.01-carat solitaire-cut diamond surrounded by smaller 1.04-carat stones.

The bidding for the ring had gone up to $70,000 as of Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Moakler said that while the piece was her dream ring at the time, "that chapter of my life is over."

She hopes it sells for $120,000

She added that she hopes the ring sells for a total of $120,000.

Barker and Kardashian announced their engagement in October and since then they have celebrated their nuptials multiple times in the past weeks.

They had a nonbinding ceremony in Las Vegas in April, were legally married in California, and then jetted off to Portofino, Italy, for a destination wedding on May 22.

Lavish Kardashian wedding

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kourtney Kardashian has married Travis Barker for the third time in a plush wedding ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis travelled to Italy to say "I do" in front of their loved ones just days after marrying in a courtroom wedding.

